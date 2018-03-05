Translated by Ollie Richardson

The Vice-Prime-Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze stated [for some reason the article has been removed – ed] on the air of “Espreso.TV” that the corresponding actions for Ukraine’s application for NATO membership can be taken prior to the next summit of the Alliance.

“I think that it (application for accession to NATO) is only a matter of time. Maybe we should do this several months prior to the summit of the Alliance,” she said.

According to her, for this purpose a clear written request is necessary. Ukraine will specify its intention in official correspondence with NATO.

“A special letter isn’t needed in order so that they know that we have such a strategic objective. We have already set a target. If there is such a need, then everything will be done,” stressed the Deputy Prime Minister.

Earlier she said that last year Ukraine didn’t carry out all planned actions within the framework of cooperation with NATO. In 2017 from the planned 375 actions, 307 were carried out.

At the same time, NATO has repeatedly emphasised — Ukraine is still far from entering into the structure of the Alliance. For this purpose the country needs to undertake a number of serious reforms. In addition, as a rule countries with unsettled territorial disputes or warring States cannot become NATO members.