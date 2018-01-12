Translated by Ollie Richardson

14:12:30

12/01/2018

On January 12th the hryvnia exchange rate in Ukraine beat a record [not one worth celebrating – ed]. The Ukrainian currency in relation to the euro fell below a historical minimum.

The euro exchange rate grew by 21 kopeks at once in a day, having crossed the psychological mark of 34 UAH and set a new historical record of 34.18 UAH.



The last record vs the Euro was 34.04 UAH and was recorded at the end of February, 2015.

In addition, the hryvnia is a step away from the psychological rate of “1:2” against the ruble. Currently 10 Russian rubles equates to 4.99 UAH.

It should be noted that in 1998, after the denomination of the ruble the rate was about 3 rubles to the hryvnia. At the beginning of 2000 the hryvnia in relation to the ruble cost 5 to 1 (sometimes reaching 6 to 1). After the crisis of 1998 the ruble began to become stronger and cost already 4 to the hryvnia. After the collapse of the hryvnia in 2014 the rate fell to 3:1. At the beginning of 2015 it already closely approached the mark 2:1. And then fluctuated within 2.1-3. And now one hryvnia almost fell to a mark of 2 rubles.

Also, the hryvnia exchange rate to the dollar approaches a record. Currently 1 US dollar equates to 28.44 UAH. This historical record of its high cost was established in February, 2015 – 30.01 UAH.