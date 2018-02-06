Translated by Ollie Richardson

12:50:09

06/01/2018



Hungary officially expressed the need to send an OSCE Mission to Transcarpathia after unknown persons in Uzhgorod threw a “Molotov cocktail” into a window of the building of regional office of the organisation of Transcarpathian Hungarians. This was reported by the website of the Hungarian government.

In this statement the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary condemned the attack on the headquarters of the “Transcarpathian Hungarian Cultural Association” party in Uzhgorod.

“We expect that the Ukrainian authorities will find the criminals as soon as possible and learn what motivated them to commit such an act. We expect that the Ukrainian authorities will guarantee the safety of Transcarpathian Hungarians,” it is said in the statement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Hungary expressed the opinion that “these events confirm the legitimacy of the Hungarian initiative, according to which observers of the OSCE in Ukraine must be present not only in the Eastern part of the country, but also in the Western half”.