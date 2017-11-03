Translated by Ollie Richardson

03/11/2017

glavnovosti.com

The International Monetary Fund named the new conditions of granting the next tranche to Ukraine. This was reported by the representative of the IMF in Ukraine Gösta Ljungman in Kiev.

“The condition for the fourth review of the program is the adoption of the law on privatization, which will provide the transparent sale of state assets, and the already adopted pension reform was also a requirement. We now estimate to what extent it corresponds to the pension system. Also, the creation of an anti-corruption court and the resolution of the issue with gas prices are necessary,” said Ljungman.

He also noted that the IMF insists on the adoption of the land reform by the Verkhovna Rada.

According to him, the program of enhanced cooperation of Ukraine with the IMF has only been currently fulfilled by two-thirds, and for the duration of this program Ukraine received credit for the total amount of 12.5 billion dollars from the Fund.

Earlier the government of Ukraine stated that the cost of gas for the population during the heating season of 2017-2018 will remain at the level of the previous period. At the same time, international financial institutions represented by the IMF and World bank, and also the US Embassy in Ukraine expressed the need to increase gas prices for the population.

According to Naftogaz, gas prices for the population as of October 1st, 2017, must be raised by 19%. However, the Prime Minister said that there are no grounds for an increase in the cost of gas.

At the same time, the IMF postponed for an indefinite period of time the question of allocating the next tranche to Ukraine. At the same time, Ukraine in September of this year took out a loan, the first for the last three years, in the international market of financial capital.