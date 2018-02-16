Translated by Ollie Richardson

16/02/2018

During a meeting with the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Andriy Parubiy in Kiev, the head of the IMF mission for Ukraine Ron van Rodin expressed the need to begin the privatisation of State industries in order to attract investments in the Ukrainian economy and to fight against corruption.

“It is now time to start selling State enterprises, which will improve the situation in the economy and will improve the situation with corruption,” said Rodin. “I consider the creation of the Anti-corruption court to be a crucial addition to the earlier created National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), Specialised Anti-corruption Prosecutor’s office (SAP) and the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC)”. This was reported by “ZN.UA”.

Rodin also noted that Ukraine needs big investments – both internal and foreign. The chairman of the Verkhovna Rada hopes that the process of privatisation in Ukraine will begin this spring.

Earlier, the Vice Chairman of the State Property Fund of Ukraine Yury Nikitin declared the plans of the SPF for the privatisation of energy assets in the second half of 2018.

As a reminder, according to the approved plan of privatisation in 2018, the SPF plans to offer for sale Khmelnitskoblenergo (70%), Nikolaevoblenergo (70%), Kharkovoblenergo (65%), Zaporozhyeoblenergo (60%), Ternopiloblenergo (50.9%), Cherkassyoblenergo (46%), Sumyoblenergo (25%), Donbasenergo (25%), and Odessaoblenergo (25%).