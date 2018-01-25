Translated by Ollie Richardson

Kiev sent to Moscow a note of protest in connection with the dispatching of the next “so-called humanitarian convoy” [the wording of Kiev – ed] to Donbass. Russian cargo moves contrary to the norms and principles of international law, claims the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Russian cargo moves contrary to the norms and principles of international law and earlier agreed conditions and modalities between the two parties, and also without the official consent of the Ukrainian side and in violation of the requirements of Ukrainian legislation. A specified convoy crossed the border through the areas temporarily uncontrolled by the Ukrainian authorities and without the participation of the ICRC,” it is said in the message.

In this regard, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine sent to the Russian Foreign Ministry a note of protest with the demand to stop the commission of “illegal acts” and to steadily adhere to international norms and the legislation of Ukraine.

As a reminder, on Thursday, January 25th, the 73rd humanitarian convoy travelled from Russia to the uncontrolled-by-Kiev part of Donbass.