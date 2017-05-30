Translated by Ollie Richardson

11:50:34

30/05/2017



The adviser to the Interior Minister of Ukraine Zoryan Shkiryak supported the initiative of the vice speaker of the Rada Irina Gerashchenko about the blocking of websites of the self-proclaimed LPR and DPR, specifying that work in this direction is already ongoing.

Earlier the first vice speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the representative of Kiev in the humanitarian subgroup on Ukraine Irina Gerashchenko stated that Kiev must block all websites of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.

“I categorically support Irina Gerashchenko’s initiative about immediate blocking,” wrote Shkiryak on Tuesday on Facebook, having specified that “implementation (will be) already soon”.

Earlier the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko approved the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on the extension and prolonging of the list of individuals and legal entities of the Russian Federation against which sanctions are imposed. In particular, access in the country to the social networks “VKontakte”, “Odnoklassniki”, and the resources of “Yandex” and Mail.ru is forbidden. The decree came into force on May 17th.

The Russian Foreign Ministry considers that by means of the ban on social networks Kiev wants to block alternative sources of information. The UN spoke against the restriction of freedom of communication in connection with the sanctions of Ukraine against Russian Internet resources.