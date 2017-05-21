Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

21/05/2017



Pot-heads [Maidan supporters – ed], I can’t understand why you didn’t say from the beginning that you needed simply this:

to ban “Odnoklassniki”, “VKontakte”, “Yandex”, “1C” and “Mail.ru”;

to bring down the hryvnia threefold;

to raise communal tariffs tenfold;

to increase the retirement age to 65 years and in parallel to impose a tax on pensions;

to cancel student grants, payments upon the birth of a child, all privileges for single mothers, disabled people, Afghans, and Chernobyl veterans, and also free lunches in preschool institutions;

to make 50 banks insolvent, having deprived you of your accumulated savings;

to dismantle the police by expelled professionals and appointing instead of them a bunch of tractor operators and waitresses;

to release especially dangerous criminals from prison early under the scandalous law;

to declare all pure bandits in camouflage as untouchable “patriots” and to exempt from responsibility for any crimes;

to disconnect thermal power plants and to leave you without hot water;

to forbid world famous Russian classic literature, and at the same time physics and biology, having replaced them with lessons of patriotic education;

to completely destroy medicine, leaving you without the necessary vaccines and drugs;

to enter data of all dissidents on the murderer website and to keep in fear those discordant;

to put in prisons for posts on social networks;

to forbid any meetings and peaceful assemblies;

to lift the moratorium on the sale of land;

to lift the moratorium on the sale of timber;

to increase the public external debt threefold and to go everywhere begging cap in hand, at the same time immediately to plunder currency tranches at the speed of light;

publicly declaring to spit in your face byeverything that was stolen by the millions and as property;

and to appoint Georgian robbing gastarbeiters to govern you?!

I’m sure you could quietly do without maidans, revolutions, and wars, Yanukovych already with pleasure would have met your demands!