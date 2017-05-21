Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard 16:14:03 21/05/2017 Irina Berezhnaya Pot-heads [Maidan supporters – ed], I can’t understand why you didn’t say from the beginning that you needed simply this: to ban “Odnoklassniki”, “VKontakte”, “Yandex”, “1C” and “Mail.ru”; to bring down the hryvnia threefold; to raise communal tariffs tenfold; to increase the retirement age to 65 years and in parallel to impose a tax on pensions; to cancel student grants, payments upon the birth of a child, all privileges for single mothers, disabled people, Afghans, and Chernobyl veterans, and also free lunches in preschool institutions; to make 50 banks insolvent, having deprived you of your accumulated savings; to dismantle the police by expelled professionals and appointing instead of them a bunch of tractor operators and waitresses; to release especially dangerous criminals from prison early under the scandalous law; to declare all pure bandits in camouflage as untouchable “patriots” and to exempt from responsibility for any crimes; to disconnect thermal power plants and to leave you without hot water; to forbid world famous Russian classic literature, and at the same time physics and biology, having replaced them with lessons of patriotic education; to completely destroy medicine, leaving you without the necessary vaccines and drugs; to enter data of all dissidents on the murderer website and to keep in fear those discordant; to put in prisons for posts on social networks; to forbid any meetings and peaceful assemblies; to lift the moratorium on the sale of land; to lift the moratorium on the sale of timber; to increase the public external debt threefold and to go everywhere begging cap in hand, at the same time immediately to plunder currency tranches at the speed of light; to spit in your face by publicly declaring everything that was stolen by the millions and as property; and to appoint Georgian robbing gastarbeiters to govern you?! For what in reality Maidan stood for: Let the $ cost 28 hryvnia! [before Maidan it was ~7 – ed]; I want a $45 pension!; Ban all social networks!; Increase communal tariffs tenfold! I’m sure you could quietly do without maidans, revolutions, and wars, Yanukovych already with pleasure would have met your demands! Copyright © 2017. All Rights Reserved.