Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

22:20:01

28/02/2017



In Ukraine the blockade of Donbass organised by the deputy Semenchenko and so-called veterans of the “anti-terrorist operation” continues. Today the “blockade headquarters” reported that their outpost were subjected to armed attacks, and there are wounded.

The sides of the conflict have different versions of events concerning the attacks: one side claims that the attack was committed by the staff of the private security company of local oligarchs, another side thinks that it is disguised militants who act on the orders of Kiev, and the third is sure that locals arranged the revolt. The correspondent of iReactor asked the well-known political analyst Rostislav Ishchenko who really attacks the participants of the blockade, and whether it will lead to open military actions between Kiev’s troops and “veterans of the anti-terrorist operation”.