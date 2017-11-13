Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

00:24:38

13/11/2017



The deputy of the regional parliament of the region of Veneto (Italy) Stefano Valdegamberi proposed to consider the question of blocking the notorious Ukrainian website “Mirotvorets“.

The website “Mirotvorets” is known for its scandalous publications in which the data of politicians, journalists, and businessmen who visited Crimea and also the self-proclaimed DPR and LPR is published.

Valdegamberi emphasised that he was already placed in the database of the website, where information about him is constantly updated with each visit to Crimea.



“I am concerned not by the fact that this website exist or that Ukraine places us there, but by the fact that our European State does nothing about it. In Italy this website isn’t blocked, it is possible to visit it and look at all the information, and this is contrary to democracy and to laws on freedom and personal security,” said Valdegamberi to journalists in the Crimean press center of MIA Russia Today. “Any madman can come and see where you live, where your house is, and who your wife and your children are. This is a return to the times of Nazism. How can such a thing exist in the 21st century in democratic Europe?” noted the politician.

Due to the persistent theft of Stalker Zone’s work, we will provide a reminder about what “All Rights Reserved” means in the legal domain:

“Any redistribution or reproduction of part or all of the contents in any form is prohibited other than the following:

you may print or download to a local hard disk extracts for your personal and non-commercial use only;

you may copy the content to individual third parties for their personal use, but only if you acknowledge the website as the source of the material.

You may not, except with our express written permission, distribute or commercially exploit the content. Nor may you transmit it or store it in any other website or other form of electronic retrieval system.”

Evidence of such theft (copy and paste without a referral link) is being actively collected and legal action will be taken against repeat offenders.