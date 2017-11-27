Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

27/11/2017

soldatpobedy.org

COMRADES! WE INVITE YOU TO JOIN THE ACTION “CONGRATULATE THE SOLDIERS OF VICTORY WITH A HAPPY NEW YEAR”



(Time: December 22, 2017. January 22, 2018.)



Website: www.soldatpobedy.org; mail: [email protected]; https://www.facebook.com/groups/soldatpobedy/ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-o7ZCIq0HovH7ZSsQY4NCw



On the eve of new year celebrations – think about the Veterans of the Great Patriotic War! Let’s remember the millions of Red Army soldiers who gave their lives to give us the chance to be born!



Let’s also think about those millions of Red Army soldiers who survived and, at the price of their health, did not allow the “brown plague” to destroy our ancestors. Every Soviet Victory Soldier is Our Hero, Our Pride.



Time is inexorable, it takes the best of people, those who survived despite all the deaths. There is a tradition all over the world to remember the departed, but often we forget about the living. New Year is a great occasion to show our respect for the Soldiers of the Victory, to personally wish them a Happy New Year, to hand over gifts that will decorate New Year celebrations and will add our attention, admiration, pride, and love to their lives! Our campaign has been joined by representatives of such countries as Moldova, Syria, Ireland, Russia, Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republic, Germany, Canada, Estonia.

We, the coordinators of the International Campaign “Congratulate the Soldiers of Victory with a Happy New Year”, call upon you children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren of the Soldiers of Victory to join our action!

For this you need to:

1) go to the website: www.soldatpobedy.org; to the group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/soldatpobedy;



2) On the list of coordinators you can find the contact information of the coordinator in your city/country, and if not, then become a coordinator of an international action in your region.



3) Contact the coordinator for your region to coordinate plans for upcoming events and to participate in discussions about upcoming projects.



4) You can see reports about the carrying out of actions during the period of conducting this action on the website: www.soldatpobedy.org; in the group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/soldatpobedy.

Sincerely, the group of coordinators of the International Campaign “Congratulate Soldiers of Victory with a Happy New Year”!



