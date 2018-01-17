Translated by Ollie Richardson

The Cabinet of Ukraine plans to change the method of determining gas prices for the population, which will lead to a rise in the price of natural gas by almost 10%. As “ukranews” reports, the corresponding draft of the resolution was already prepared by the Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry.

The authorities want to abandon the revision of prices every six months, depending on import parity: it will be determined for a year — from April 1st, 2018, to April 1st, 2019, etc. The price must be determined as the arithmetic-mean of the price of import gas at the German gas hub (NCG) excluding the cost of transit to the Ukrainian border.

The publication also specifies that such a method can cause as of April 1st of this year the price of gas for the population to rise by more than 8% (from 4942 hryvnia per one thousand cubic meters up to 5352 hryvnia).

At the same time, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) continues to insist on an increase in internal gas prices for the population of Ukraine. According to the source of “Ukranews”, the IMF continues to insist on a change to the way in which the price is determined according to the government resolution No. 187.

Despite the Cabinet of Ministers trying to change the method of price determination in order to not allow an increase, IMF representatives said that they don’t agree with the changes of the document proposed by the government. At the same time the source of “Ukranews” reported that the IMF hasn’t yet officially receive this document, however the specialists of fund will study it.