Translated by Ollie Richardson

18:01:45

29/05/2017



The court released on bail four fighters of the voluntary Ukrainian corps “Right Sector” suspected of participating in a firefight in Mukachevo of the Transcarpathian region on July 11th, 2015, reports the press service of “Right Sector”.

“Today, on May 29th, in Mukachevo the trial of the fighters of the movement ‘Right Sector’ who participated in clashes with criminals and militiamen in this city in the summer of 2015 took place,” it is said in the message.

The judges agreed to release fighters of “Right Sector” into the custody of the mayor of Skole of the Lvov region Vladimir Moskal and the People’s Deputy Mikhail Golovko.

At the same time the prosecutor’s office demanded to remand suspects in custody.

On July 11th, 2015, in Mukachevo there was a conflict, as a result of which one person was killed, and about 10 were wounded. Representatives of Right Sector and the police took part in the skirmish. The parties accuse each other of a “protection racket” of smuggling in the region.

Law enforcement bodies detained four suspects – Rodion Gorbenko, Vladimir Burch, Roman Munchak, and Sergey Deyak. The pre-trial investigation was completed in July, 2016. According to the State Office of the Public Prosecutor, the suspects during 2014-2015 as a part of a gang committed a number of crimes on the territory of the Lvov and Transcarpathian regions, some of which are heavy and very heavy. In May the court dismissed the charges of terrorism for four suspects of the firefight in Mukachevo.