Translated by Ollie Richardson

12:15:48

18/01/2018



The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted the scandalous law on the “De-occupation of Donbass”, which officially carries the name “On the features of state policy on ensuring Ukraine’s state sovereignty over the occupied territories in Donetsk and Lugansk regions”. 280 deputies from the 351 present in the hall voted for the relevant document.

The bill was considered over three days, it contained 673 amendments from deputies from different factions, the majority of which were rejected. Deputies didn’t recognize the LPR and the DPR as “terrorist organisations”, refused to sever the treaty of friendship and cooperation between Ukraine and Russia, and practically all amendments weren’t adopted by the committee on defense.

At the same time, according to the adopted law, Russia is recognised as an “occupier”, and the leadership of the LPR and the DPR – “occupational administrations”, which nullifies the Minsk process. There are no mentions of the Minsk Agreements in the text of the bill. Also, according to the document, the UAF controls all security officers in the zone of the conflict, and not the SBU. Also, the concept of the “ATO” disappears. Security officers acquire unprecedented rights — now they will decide whether or not to carry out searches in people’s houses and can without reason stop any kind of transport and check the documents of citizens.





