Here is one more piece of confirmation that Ukraine is now occupied by the ruthless destroyers, who are destroying true Ukrainian culture:

“In Kiev an embroidery mega-march took aplce for the ‘creation of Ukrainian culture’. It is noted that near the Gold Gate more than 400 people gathered in embroidery. According to the organizers, the march by tradition is dated for the Day of Kiev. The march began at the Gold Gate, from where the column moved along a route on the Khreshchatyk, then to European Square. The procession came to an end on the Trukhanov island, where the performance of famous bands and performers is planned.

The megamarch in embroidery has taken place annually since 2008 in the center of Kiev two times per year — in the spring and in the autumn. Other cities in Ukraine also participate in it.”