Translated by Ollie Richardson

22:37:38

14/01/2018



The command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in order to compensate for the shortage of staff, began work aimed at attracting citizens with criminal records to serve [in the UAF – ed]. This was reported by the press service of the people’s militia of the LPR.

The department noted that Ukrainian military personnel refuse to renew their contracts because of the conditions of service in the UAF.

“So, in the 54th separate mechanised brigade most of the staff working under contract refuse to renew their contract because of the incompetence of commanders, literally beggarly material support, unstable and incomplete financing, and unsatisfactory conditions of household providing. In order to compensate for the arising shortage of staff, the Ukrainian command took the decision to draft into the Armed Forces citizens who possess a criminal record and also persons with low social responsibility. Currently work aimed at attracting the above-stated categories of people to military service has already begun. After the appeal, it is planned to send the new structure to advanced positions in the ‘ATO’ zone,” reported the department.

Earlier the representative of the people’s militia of the LPR Lieutenant-Colonel Andrey Marochko reported that only 40% of the plan of the military registration and enlistment offices of Ukraine was fulfilled.

He noted that command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine took extreme measures to compensate for the shortage of staff in the zone of the so-called “ATO”, taking away men of military age directly from the streets of Stanitsa Luganskaya. At the same time, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, because of an acute staff shortage in the command structure of the army, reduced the level of requirements for employment.

The representative of people’s militia reported that the inhabitants of the territory of the Lugansk region under the control of the Kiev troops, who are subject to being drafted into the UAF, trying to evade the next wave of compulsory mobilisation, leave the settlements en masse and are transported across the Seversky Donets river to the territory of the Lugansk People’s Republic.