Translated by Ollie Richardson

00:33:48

25/12/2017

In the city of Mykolaiv (Lvov region), the local authorities decided once again to participate in the murder of Jews. This time they destroyed the place where Jews were executed en masse. A sand pit, where during the Holocaust more than 1,000 Jews, according to conservative estimates, were killed, was levelled by a bulldozer to expand the local cemetery.

On the official website of the city of Mykolaiv and the website of the Mykolaiv district there is no mention of anything about the Jewish community of the city, nor its destruction. It’s as if Jews had never lived in the city. The question arises: why do the authorities need to destroy the crime scene and the memory of those Jews brutally killed 75 years ago?

This was discovered by the German photographer and researcher Christian Herrmann.



