

Olga Aivazovskaya, the representative of Ukraine at the Minsk talks on Donbass, headed the Soros Foundation in Ukraine – “Renaissance“. This was reported on the Facebook page of the “Renaissance” Foundation.

“Great news! Congratulations to Olga Aivazovskaya with her appointment as the Chairperson of the Board of the International ‘Renaissance’ Foundation!

This decision was taken by the leadership of the Open Society Foundations, which is a part of the International ‘Renaissance’ Foundation.

As a reminder, Olga Aivazovskaya from January 2018 fulfilled the duties of the Chairperson of the Board in connection with the appointment of Aleksandr Sushka, who was the previous Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Director of the Foundation.

We sincerely congratulate Olga with this decision made by the leadership of the Open Society Foundation and wish her inspiration and confidence in this exciting and responsible work!,” wrote the Foundation.