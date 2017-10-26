Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

The Ukrainian Union of “ATO” Veterans created battalion of volunteers who are ready “at the first call of the Spanish people to go to defend the unity of Spain”. This was said in the statement on the page of the organization on Facebook.

“The All-Ukrainian union of ATO veterans expresses its support for the King of Spain and to the Spanish people in an effort to defend the unity of the State. In 2014 when the threat of separatism appeared in the east of Ukraine, the citizens of Spain side by side with Ukrainian volunteers took up arms and defended our freedom and independence. To support our Spanish brothers when a similar threat arises in Spain is our holy duty,” it is said in the statement.

The “Veterans of the ATO” also said that “attempts to divide the Spanish state are a crime against democracy and Europe. 300 Ukrainian volunteers are ready to go to Spain to stop this”.

The message comes to an end with the slogan “Spain above all!”.

