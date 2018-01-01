Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

19:04:09

01/01/2018

This year, after three years of stoppage, on Ukrainian TV the many-year New Year’s tradition of Ukrainians – to watch the old Soviet comedy “The Irony of Fate, or Enjoy Your Bath!” – was renewed, reported “Strana”.

“In previous years on Ukrainian TV (with rare exceptions) this movie wasn’t shown not because one of the roles in it is played by the actress Valentina Talyzina, who is on the black list of the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture. Formally the ban concerned only those movies that were created after 1991. But most TV channels, as is said, played it safe by hiding Soviet film classics out of harm’s way”.

But this year, the situation was diametrically opposite: many TV channels showed not only “The Irony of Fate”, but also a number of other Soviet movies in which actors from the black list of the Ministry of Culture feature — “Office romance”, “Girls”, and Soviet “Cinderella”.

According to experts, this tendency shows that Soviet film classics remain popular in Ukrainian society, despite the bans.

“It is a striking example of the fact that demand from the people wins over any artificially created barriers. In previous years those channels that showed these movies on the sly won twice — they won advertising and popularity. Now other channels also understood that it works. That’s why such movies were made prime, because people watch them,” commented the director of the Ukrainian institute of the analysis and management of policy Ruslan Bortnik.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin is unhappy with Ukrainian TV channels continuing to show Soviet movies on New Year’s Eve.