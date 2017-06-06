Translated by Ollie Richardson

15:05:39

06/06/2017



War correspondents of the DPR Army press service Mikhail Andronik and Dan Levi in the evening on June 5th twice came under UAF fire.



At about 20:00 the journalists visited the settlement Krutaya Balka, where positions of the Armed Forces of the Republic were under dense fire from automatic grenade launchers.



And less than an hour and a half later they visited the settlement of Donetsk-Severny, where the UAF shelled using 120-mm mortars, including with the use of incendiary ammunition.