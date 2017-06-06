Translated by Ollie Richardson 15:05:39 06/06/2017 newsfront.info War correspondents of the DPR Army press service Mikhail Andronik and Dan Levi in the evening on June 5th twice came under UAF fire. At about 20:00 the journalists visited the settlement Krutaya Balka, where positions of the Armed Forces of the Republic were under dense fire from automatic grenade launchers. And less than an hour and a half later they visited the settlement of Donetsk-Severny, where the UAF shelled using 120-mm mortars, including with the use of incendiary ammunition. “Yesterday in the DPR 7 civilians were wounded, most of them from Krutaya Balka, where in broad daylight the UAF covered the main street with 120-mm shells, there is also a victim in Staromikhailovka, and one is wounded in Donetsk. • Isaev Aleksandr Vladimirovich, 1957 D.O.B, a shell-shrapnel wound to the upper third of the right forearm; • Chumak Nikolay Ivanovich, 18.12.1952 D.O.B, shell-explosive wound in the stomach; • Vogrovsky A.V., 28.07.1946 D.O.B, shell-explosive wound: non-penetrating shrapnel wound in the soft tissues of the thorax; • Sidyakin S.V., 26.08.1972 D.O.B – shell-explosive wound; • Grishin V.V., 26.02.1975 D.O.B – shell-explosive wound; • Kostenko Aleksandr Aleksandrovich, 11.03.1962 D.O.B, a shrapnel wound in the top third of the left shin with damage to the periosteum; • Chernyavsky A.M., 1991 D.O.B – a tangential wound of the femur, out-patient treatment.” Copyright © 2017. All Rights Reserved.