10/02/2018

It is important to remember that the last default to the IMF was not so long ago – in May 2015, when Greece didn’t pay the IMF $1.7 billion, Greece was the first country with a developed economy to default to the IMF.

Does Ukraine owe the IMF a lot? How many countries received loans from the IMF? Who is the IMF lending to? Who is the largest debtor to the IMF? Have there been any defaults on debts to the IMF?

Does Ukraine owe the IMF a lot?

A lot. Even more than this, actually. Ukraine is in 2nd place in the world for the sum of debt to the IMF and claims 1st place in the world for the size of its existing program with the IMF.

As of February 1st, the IMF lends to only 15 countries, plus credit lines that they don’t use are open for three countries (Mexico, Colombia, and Morocco). The total amount for all existing programs for 15 countries is $48 billion, $18 billion (or 37% of the total amount) of which is the program with Ukraine.

By the way, $48 billion for all IMF credit programs is a very small sum on the scale of the world economy, and is comparable to the size of the charity foundation of Bill Gates – the sum of $41 billion.

Nearly a half of all credits issued by the IMF went to Greece and Ukraine.

And another 5 countries — Greece, Ukraine, Pakistan, Egypt and Portugal — is 80%.

At the same time, the greatest debtors to the IMF are the most corrupt and economically unfree countries (except for Portugal). Of course, it is possible to argue that it is such countries that the IMF comes to the rescue of. But, only countries receiving credit financing from the IMF don’t become less corrupt and unfree.

It turns out that the IMF credits corruption and economic unfreedom.

Debt to the IMF, $ billion Share of total debt to the IMF Corruption rating (Transparency International) Economic freedom rating (Heritage Foundation) Year of completion of the program with the IMF 1 Greece 13.4 24% 69 138 2016 2 Ukraine 12.4 22% 131 162 2019 3 Pakistan 6.4 11% 116 126 2016 4 Egypt 6.3 11% 108 125 2019 5 Portugal 5.7 10% 29 64 2014 Top 5 countries 44.1 79% Total 55.9 100%

[Source: IMF, Transparency International, Heritage Foundation]

Greece this year will pay $2.5 billion to the IMF, and it won’t obtain new credits from the IMF, since their program of cooperation with the IMF ended in 2016. By the way, Greece received only 43% of the program of cooperation ($15 billion from the planned $35 billion).

Therefore, if Ukraine in 2018 receives a 1.9 billion credit tranche from the IMF, then our country will reach first place in the world and will become debtor country No. 1 to the IMF.

Is it possible to not pay the IMF?

It appears that this is possible. Defaulting to the IMF is a rather frequent phenomenon.

Since 1959, 30 countries were allowed 34 defaults on IMF credits.

The average period of a default (between the date of refusal of repayment of the loan and the date of its repayment) is about 6 years.

The record holders for the default period are: Liberia — 23.3 years, Cambodia — 18.8 years, and Iraq — 14.3 years.

Three more countries – Sudan (since 1984), Somalia (since 1987) and Zimbabwe (since 2001) – still haven’t emerged from default to the IMF.