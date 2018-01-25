Translated by Ollie Richardson

25/01/2018



The international tribunal for crimes committed in Donbass can and has to be created. This was stated at a press conference in Moscow on January 25th by the Director of the “Agency for Strategic Communications” Vadim Samodurov.

As an argument, Samodurov, in particular, referred to the report of the UN High Commissioner on Human Rights, which recorded hundreds of episodes of torture, extrajudicial punishments, ill treatment, and crimes against humanity. At the same time not all crimes have been documented.

“It is clear that not all cases on both sides have been documented. The leadership of the High Commissioner noted that people are afraid to file complaints. But those documents that are in open access demonstrate that there are negative dynamics. The number of crimes against civilians and the number of episodes connected to the use of torture and extrajudicial punishment grows. In all documents concern is expressed about the systematic use of torture to receive confessions from the SBU is expressed. The lack of investigations creates a feeling of impunity,” said the speaker.

Criminals must incur the deserved punishment that is dictated by international law.

“Existing international rules and norms speak about the possibility and need to create an international tribunal for crimes committed in the East of Ukraine. All crimes that happen there are subject to international conventions: on genocide, on apartheid, on crimes against humanity, and on the security of civilians,” said Samodurov.

At the same time it is extremely important that the UN Commissioner on Human Rights recorded that 90% of the victims among civilians during shelling in Donbass lived on the territory of the LDPR, added the political scientist Denis Denisov.

“These figures are the most authoritative and illustrative. They show the most important thing – who wages a defensive war and who wages an offensive one,” said Denisov.

According to him, the OSCE mission consistently noted the absence of Ukrainian military equipment in their areas of storage. The Ukrainian military prevented monitors from accessing them.

“Observers record the presence of the Ukrainian military in the “grey” zone, where they conduct operations to capture settlements. After the UAF enters, it starts the deployment of arms in the vicinity of houses. They completely block the movement of civilians. People can’t go to the shops or go somewhere in general,” said Denisov

In addition, representatives of the OSCE record the UAF’s attempts to shoot down unmanned aerial vehicles belonging to the mission. The Ukrainian military in response, tells them about the lack of orders to cease fire.