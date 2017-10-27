Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

16:14:33

27/10/2017

On October 25th on the live broadcast of the website “Golos Pravdy” and the YouTube channel “PolitWera” an online conversation with the journalist and editor-in-chief of the “Territory of Special Opinions” website (Riga, Latvia) Yury Alekseev took place.

He answered the questions of readers, shared his observations about life in the Baltics, and described how Europe really considers the problems of Ukraine.

ABOUT SNIPERS ON MAIDAN

“Maidans begin unexpectedly: snipers appear from somewhere. In 1991 I saw with my own eyes how in the center of Riga near Bastion Hill people were picked off by snipers. I was there. I saw all of this: bullets flew not from the side that they should have, but from the opposite side! On the opposite side a sniper sat and selectively targeted civilians. He killed five people. This is January, 1991… When there are snipers and the wall-to wall starts, like it happens in Ukraine, then the tanks begin to speak”.

ABOUT THE MYTH OF MAIDAN ‘THE WHOLE WORLD IS WITH US’

“Ordinary EU citizens did not really understand what was happening in Ukraine [in 2013-2014]. Only those who passed through such Maidans in 1991 understood. But the Poles, Swedes, Finns, Czechs, the French, Germans understood nothing and did not know. The western media supported it: they said that [in Kiev] the corrupt governor is being overthrown – the Ukrainian Saddam Hussein, the enemy of the people; that the people overthrow a ‘criminal power’. It was difficult to say to my western colleagues that [in Kiev] a real coup took place and one thief replaced another thief. They [western journalists] did not believe it. Now they woke up”.

ABOUT THE VISA-FREE REGIME BETWEEN UKRAINE AND THE EU

“Nobody in Europe waits for Ukrainians. The visa-free regime that was waved like a carrot in front of the nose of a donkey, it does not mean that work awaits them there. They will be herded away from there. Although Russia accepts them. They say that about 5 million Ukrainians work there. I think that it is even more… By the way, they already began to come to Latvia, but illegally”.