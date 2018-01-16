Translated by Ollie Richardson

16/01/2018

The deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Vasily Nimchenko was forced to switch to the Ukrainian language during his speech concerning his amendment to the law “On the de-occupation of Donbass”.

Nimchenko said that the considered bill contains norms on the creation of filtration camps, which the citizens of Ukraine who leave the LPR/DPR will have to pass through.

“I want to say one thing — look attentively, there are latent norms — the creation of filtration camps for citizens who leave there. Look at the norm of the article, how many forces, how many armed groups will be gathered for verification…” said Nimchenko in the Russian language.

But he was interrupted by the vice speaker Irina Gerashenko.

“I apologise, dear Mr Nimchenko, I will give you one minute now, but all the sessional hall reminds you that you have to the beautiful Ukrainian language. Please, I ask you, I will give you one minute, and your amendment from the ‘Opposition Bloc’, please, in the Ukrainian language. We ask you kindly,” said Gerashchenko.

Nimchenko thus continued in the Ukrainian language: “Dear colleagues. Nimchenko, ‘Opposition Bloc’, in the Ukrainian language, thanks, the remark is accepted”.