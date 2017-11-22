Translated by Ollie Richardson

A lawsuit was filed against the Institute of National Memory headed by Vladimir Vyatrovich. This was reported on Facebook by the editor-in-chief of Sharij.net Olga Shariy.

“A lawsuit was filed against the Institute of National Memory under the control of Vyatrovich. In Kiev. This was told to me by the lawyer who processes this case. The essence — SS Galicia,” explained Shariy.

In her publication she attached the reply of the Institute of National Memory to the appeal of the journalist Denis Rafalsky. The document contains a list of organizations and symbols whose promotion is forbidden according to one of the laws on decommunisation. The SS Galicia division wasn’t included on this list, from which the Institute drew the conclusion that its symbols doesn’t fall under the operation of the law on the ban of propaganda of Nazi symbols.