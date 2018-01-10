Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

21:20:36

10/01/2018

The Pechersk Court of Kiev, where the hearing on the case of the shootings on “Maidan” takes place, actually confirmed that in February, 2014, in Ukraine there was a coup and a violent seizure of power.

This was stated by the lawyer of the former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych Vitaly Serdyuk.

The lawyer reminds that the judge of the Pechersk Court complained about the defence of the former President, which presented during the hearing as material evidence the objects used by the supporters of “Maidan” in clashes with law enforcement officers.

“In her ruling the judge Svetlana Shaputko said that during the public court session on December 4th, 2017, the lawyers Vitaly Serdyuk and Igor Fedorenko brought to the courtroom pre-prepared objects and things that can inflict bodily injuries (wooden sticks — bats, stone blocks, two glass bottles with an unknown substance inside with a smell of gasoline and fuel oil, so-called ‘Molotov cocktails’). She also noted that the presence of the specified things in the hall of the court hearing can pose a threat to the lives and health of the people who are present in the courtroom, including representatives of the media and the public,” noted the lawyer, reports the TV channel “112 Ukraine”.

At the same time he emphasised that these objects are material evidence of what was used in February, 2014.