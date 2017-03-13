Le Pen: Europe Violated the Agreement With Russia on Demilitarization March 13, 2017 News Translated by Ollie Richardson 12:40:05 13/03/2017 Life.ru Russia seeks to reduce weapons in central Europe, which Moscow promised earlier, however, this was not fulfilled. This was stated by the Presidential candidate in France, the leader of “National Front” Marine Le Pen. “Putin wants to turn Central Europe not so much into a zone of Russian influence, but into a neutral zone. The truth is that the agreement that was concluded with Russia was violated,” said Le Pen in an interview with Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita. “It is a militarized territory, although Russia promised that this will not happen.” “Putin just wants these areas to again be demilitarized,” said the French politician. Copyright © 2017. All Rights Reserved.