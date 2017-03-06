Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

On Sunday, March 5th, a torchlight march in honor of the Commander of UPA Roman Shukhevych took place in Lvov.

The column went from the monument to Taras Shevchenko on Svoboda Avenue. The torchlight march ended near the monument to fighters for freedom of Ukraine on Bandera Street.

The march was accompanied by nationalist slogans of OUN-UPA leaders Stepan Bandera and Roman Shukhevych. The youth also shouted the slogans “Together to the end”, “Glory to nation!”, Death to enemies!”, “Heroes don’t die – enemies die!”, “Only united Ukraine!”, “Bandera and Shukhevych – heroes of Ukraine!”

On the website of the National Corps photos of the march were published, in which except torches, many party flags are noticeable. Also it is noted that participants were addressed by the chairman of the Lvov branch of the party Stepan Vinyar.

The chief of staff of the “National corps” of the Lvov region Svyatoslav Siry said:

“Now we have difficult days for Ukraine. But the General-Lieutenant Roman Shukhevych fought in much more severe conditions. Under his command, the iron guys of the OUN-UPA did incredible feats, had no fear, and proudly looked death in the eye. Today we take up the torch. We have a responsibility for the future of Ukraine, its people, and the whole of Europe. The blood of these heroes flows in our veins. Their slogans are on our lips, their fire is in our hearts.”

Stalker Zone note:

Dear Europe, for already 3 years you shut your eyes on the presence of the neo-Nazis in Ukraine and avoided to take responsibility for the expansion of the brown plague. But now thanks to the Netherlands referendum on the Association Agreement with Ukraine, you will be obliged to face them on your soil. You don’t feel responsible for them, but they feel responsible for you, as you can see. Here you go, they come to “liberate” you. Like their honored predecessors did in Volyn?