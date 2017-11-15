Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

16:54:31

15/11/2017

The SBU uses Ukrainian nationalists in protest actions and actions to suppress the opposition. This was stated by one of the leaders of the extremist group “C14“ Evgeny Karas in an interview to “Liga.News”.



According to him, Ukrainian law enforcement officers leak information about who they consider as separatists, and the nationalists sort them out.

“Our interactions with the Security Service is only within the framework of separatists. If we have information, we transfer it to the SBU. If they have information, sometimes they transfer it to us,” said the radical.

According to him, law enforcement agencies inform also Azov, Right Sector, and other similar groups. For example, during meetings with possible threats, law enforcement officers actually ask them about help.

“Conditionally speaking, if there is a separatist meeting, then they inform us. For example, Odessa, on May 2nd. Everyone says that Russian money arrived for destabilization. That’s why they ask: who can come? There will be trouble, help,” stated Karas.

According to him, even deputies – such as Petrenko, Lutsenko, Ilyenko, Sobolev, sometimes Parasyuk, Kostenko, and Bublik – cooperate with C14. At the same time Karas doesn’t admit that the SBU simply uses them.

“Maybe it’s us who use the SBU? But I understand very well that tomorrow they can be given the order to eliminate us. Exactly in the same way that the SBU, in my opinion, dismantled Right Sector. A part of Right Sector trusted the special services, while they appeared to be dismantlers,” he noted.

He also added that members of the group haven’t yet received any penalty, because the police don’t touch them.

“Sometimes it happened that the patrol force asked us: guys, if you are going to beat up separatists, do it in such a way that we don’t see it — I can’t forbid you, but I am on duty, so do it in such a way that I don’t have to catch you,” admitted Karas.

In turn, the Ukrainian diplomat, the former speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleg Voloshin emphasized that a large international anti-terrorist website added the C14 group to its list.