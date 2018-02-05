Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

On February 12th at the “FREUD HOUSE” in Kiev a lecture about the Reichsführer-SS Heinrich Himmler will take place. This was reported by the Ukrainian oppositional publication “Golos Pravdy” with reference to the announcement of the event [which has since been deleted from Facebook – ed].

“He studied at the agricultural faculty of the Munich institute, dreamed of a poultry farm, but instead headed an organisation the name of which everyone knows. At the lecture the biography and political-military career of Heinrich Himmler – the Reichsführer-SS – will be considered. For who? For anyone who is interested in politics and history,” it is said in the announcement.



The organisers of the event ask for registration in advance (the price of the event starts at 49 UAH):



The beginning of the event is February 12th, 2018, from 19:00 till 21:00.

The address is “FREUD HOUSE”: 04071, Kiev, 21 Konstantinovskaya Street.

Lecturer: Vyacheslav Savchenko, graduate student of the Philosophical faculty of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kiev.