Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

07/01/2018



Erich Mende, Chief Lieutenant of the 8th Silesian infantry division:

“One day, I had a truly prophetic conversation… Back then, still in 1941, my commander (who fought against the Russians at Narva in 1917), stopped on the way to the place of deployment, and said. ‘Here, on these vast expanses, we will find our death. Just like Napoleon,’ and he did not hide his pessimism… ‘Mende, remember this time, it marks the end of the former Germany..””

The artilleryman gunner Johann Danzer, Brest, June 1941:

“When we entered into the first battle with Russians, they obviously weren’t expecting us, but it wasn’t possible at all to call them unprepared. The behavior of Russians in the very first battle was strikingly different from the behavior of the Poles and other allies who were defeated on the Western front. Even having found themselves encircled, the Russians anyway staunchly defended themselves. Already on the seventh day, as soon as we went on the attack, one of ours shot himself with his own gun. Clutching his rifle between his knees, he put the barrel in his mouth and squeezed the trigger. This is how this horrible war that had just started ended for him…”

Schneiderbauer, Leutnant of an infantry division about the battles for Brest fortress:

“The battle for the capture of the fortress is unimaginable. Numerous losses… Where it was succeeded to beat away or smoke out the Russians, new forces soon appeared. They were scurrying out of basements, houses, sewers, and other temporary shelters, they were conducting aimed fire, and our losses were growing. Our 45th infantry division consisted of 17,000 troops against a captured-by-surprise 8,000-strong garrison of the fortress; during the first day of fighting alone we lost here almost as many soldiers and officers as for all 6 weeks of the campaign in France, and isn’t it a nightmare! Meters of the fortress became for us a continuous fierce battle that didn’t subside from the first minute. Everything around was already completely destroyed, not a stone remained of the buildings, and the Russians still did not surrender… The sappers of the assault team climbed onto the roof of the building exactly in front of us. They had explosive charges on long poles, they shoved them into the upper windows, and suppressed the machine-gun nests of the enemy. But almost to no avail — the Russians continued their mad resistance. Most of them entrenched in the reinforced basement, and our artillery fire didn’t hurt them. You look, there is an explosion, and another one, everything is silent for a moment, then they re-appear and open fire again…”

Major-General of the tank troops, the chief of staff of the 4th Panzer army Friedrich von Mellenthin:

“It’s possible to say with certainty that no cultured inhabitant of the West will ever understand the character and soul of Russians. Although knowledge of the Russian character and could indeed serve as a key to understanding their fighting qualities, advantages, and combat methods. The steadfastness and the soulful composition of the fighter were always a priority factor in war and often their value was more important than the size and armaments of troops… In addition, it’s never possible to say in advance what Russians will undertake: their nature is also so unusual and complex, like this huge and incomprehensible country… Sometimes Russian infantry battalions were thrown into confusion after the first shots, and the next day, these same units fought with steadfast resistance… Russians, overall, are definitely excellent soldiers, and skilful leadership is perhaps our most dangerous enemy”…

Hans Becker, an officer of the tank units of the “Center” army group (in an interview with the military correspondent Curzio Malaparte):