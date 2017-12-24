Translated by Ollie Richardson

16:42:18

24/12/2017

On December 24th the police of Moscow broke up the liberal holiday “Free Elections Day” without arresting any of its participants. The action was initially planned by municipal deputies of the Krasnoselsky district as a provocation.

They decided to hold a political meeting under the guise of a local holiday, having thus excluded the need to coordinate it with the mayor’s office. The Moscow authorities considered these actions to be illegitimate.

This didn’t upset deputies at all, since the majority of them is represented by liberal political forces. They decided to gather people and to nevertheless provoke the dispersal of the “holiday”, which wonderfully coincided with the presidential nomination in Alexey Navalny’s presidents.

About 500 people, most of which were journalists, gathered in Lermontovsky Square in the center of Moscow. The “holiday” involved a speech by the deputy Ilya Yashin, which lasted about 20 minutes.

“The most important thing is that we didn’t ask for permission from anybody, we didn’t ask for a sanction from the mayor’s office,” said Yashin, explaining the importance of the moment.

They listened to him inattentively. The young people who usually go to Navalny’s meetings became the main participants of this “holiday”. They weren’t interested in the problems of local governance that Yashin spoke about. They glanced at the numerous police officers, and periodically shouted with hope: “Now arrests will begin”.

But no arrests took place. The stream of words of Yashin dried up, the “holiday” had to be curtailed. Young people with despair went to see their leader at some building with the sign “sales office”.

“If it had not been for you, I would have been arrested,” said Yashin in parting neither with gratitude or vexation.



