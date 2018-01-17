Translated by Ollie Richardson

16:11:03

17/01/2018



Lithuania decided to follow in the footsteps of Ukraine in the fight against dissidence. An analog of the Ukrainian website “Mirotvorets“ under the name “Vatnikas” [Vatnik – a pejorative word for Russians – ed] was launched, on which a list of 150 so-called “dangerous elements” was already published.

“Mirotvorets” reacted warmly to this initiative and expressed its readiness to give methodical help in “catching vatnik elements”.

“The Mirotvorets center congratulates Lithuanian nationalists on the opening of the website Vatnikas. Our employees are ready to give methodical help and to share our long-term experience in catching Russian and pro-Russian destructive vatnik elements,” it is said in the comment of Mirotvorets.

At the moment there are 153 dissidents in the “vatnikas” database. It is noteworthy that among “vatnik elements” there are also ordinary citizens of Lithuania who been convicted of making/committing separatist statements/actions.

Well-known Lithuanian politicians were already bought to the so-called “Purgatory” of the website, such as the head of the “Socialist People’s Front of Lithuania” Giedrius Grabauskas. Left-wing activists and several public figures and journalists adhering to a pro-Russian position were also labeled as “enemies”.

Also, the former head of the Lithuanian “Socialist People’s Front”, the deputy of the Klaipėda State Duma, the leader of the pro-Russian public association “We Are United”, and others were included on the “blacklist”.

On their Facebook page“Vatnikas” expressed gratitude to the conscious citizens for adding dissidents to the website. The number of “vatniks” who were posted on the website because of their political position reached 154 people in 2 days.

At the same time the website asks not to forget to send proof of the pro-Russian orientation of the “enemies of the people”, since administrators seek to not allow attempts to add people who don’t meet the criteria.

Glavnovosti found out more details about these criteria: