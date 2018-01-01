Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

In the event that pensions for the elderly are cancelled, Ukrainians will have the opportunity to earn more, and children will be able to take care of their parents. Such a statement was made by the People’s Deputy of Ukraine from the “Bloc of Petro Poroshenko” Aleksey Mushak in an interview to the NewsOne TV channel.

“The current pension system is unfair for my generation – those who are over 30 years old — for one simple reason: we, under the current system, won’t have any pension, it won’t be paid to us. That’s why we now make tough decisions so that our generation is provided for in old age,” explained the politician.

According to Mushak, several years after the cancellation of pensions, Ukraine will surely change for the better.

“This is such Ukrainian know-how. But my position is the following: I would honestly and sincerely admit what we are able to afford it and what we can’t, and that we can live within our means. This is the best opportunity for financial improvement. And in this case, in several years our situation would really change for the better,” noted the people’s deputy.

The people’s deputy from the “Bloc of Petro Poroshenko” proposed an Asian-style solution to the financial situation in Ukraine.

“After all, it is obvious that even with an increase in pensions ,children will anyway have to help their parents in order so that they can live, and their parents have to work somewhere in parallel. But this is more of an Asian approach — the cancellation of pensions in exchange for economic growth,” said the politician.

He noted that the deficiency of the pension fund is 150 billion, and money being allocated to it has led to schools, roads, and hospitals underfunded.