Translated by Ollie Richardson

24/11/2017



Great Britain considers that the capabilities of its army are inferior to those of the Russian Army. The relevant information, which was examined by the Federal News Agency, is contained in the document of the upper house of parliament (House of Lords) of Britain.

In the report it is noted that many British politicians were concerned by the fact that Moscow has more advantages in the military sphere.

“…we must acknowledge that RUS currently has a significant capability edge over UK force elements ,” it is said in the document. “Due to the fact that some of our high end military capabilities have been eroded since 2003, we must find ways to ‘fight smarter’ at the tactical level, acknowledging that some adversaries may be armed with weapons that are superior to our own”.

Besides this, London’s budget on defense is much less than the world’s powers’.

“The UK’s defence budget was [in 2016 – ed] equivalent to US$52.5 billion, and the four countries with higher defence spending were: US ($604.5 billion); China ($145 billion); Russia ($58.9 billion, under the NATO defence spending definition); and Saudi Arabia ($56.9 billion),” states the relevant data provided in the document.



In constant fear

It is noteworthy that earlier the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) came to the conclusion that Russia is now “more ready for war” than ever before.

“As the economy in Russia started being stabilised, interest in the country concerning this topic increased — mobilisation in the Russian Federation became a State priority,” declared RUSI earlier. “Russia started paying special attention to defence since the armed conflict in South Ossetia, and then in connection with the strain of relations with the US and the EU because of the accession of Crimea to the Russian Federation”.



In addition, British experts found out that the combat readiness of Russia is nearly 10 times higher than NATO’s. For example, according to analysts, within four days the Russian Federation can gather 47,000 army elements, while for a similar period of time the Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF), which includes military personnel from Germany, the Netherlands, and Norway, will gather only 5,000 soldiers.