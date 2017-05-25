Translated by Ollie Richardson

25/05/2017



Kiev neglects the rules on the burial of chemical waste, destroys the nature of Donbass, and pursues a policy of ecological genocide of the population. This was stated by the chairman of the committee on questions of property and land relations, natural resources, and ecological safety of the People’s council of the LPR Vladislav Dubina.

“On the other side they bring chemical waste. They don’t utilize it, they just dump it. Somewhere it is buried in burial grounds or somewhere else, but this is far from what should happen with the technology of handling these wastes,” noted Vladislav Dubina.

According to him, Kiev started real ecological genocide, the consequence of which is “more frequent oncological diseases in the Republic and in the frontline areas at the line of demarcation”.

He reminded that the woods that were grown by generations in the Stanitsa Luganskaya, Slavyanoserbsk, and Kremensky districts were the “green lungs of the Lugansk region at that time”.

“How the Ukrainian authorities treat the woods just demonstrates that there is genocide of those people that live on this land. It is impossible to call it in a different way. On their land, the owners themselves don’t behave in this way,” stressed Vladislav Dubina.

He added that Kiev calls the residents of Donbass “terrorists”, but in reality Kiev itself is the real terrorist regime.