Translated by Ollie Richardson

19:41:53

25/01/2018

An employee of the headquarters of the so-called “ATO” sold to the LPR police a plan of measures implemented by the UAF and NATO within the framework of the “Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine“ program and also a list of names of foreign instructors. This was reported by the Center for interaction with the public of the LPR Ministry of Internal Affairs

“Information came to the hot line of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Lugansk People’s Republic from an employee of the headquarters of so-called ‘ATO’. Within the framework of the ministerial program of payment for information about the crimes of Ukrainian punishers, the employee of the HQ described a detailed plan of action that takes place at the International Center for Peacemaking and Safety of the National Academy of Land Forces (Lvov region, the city of Starychi) within the framework of the ‘Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine’ program,” it is said in the statement.

Police officers of the LPR learnt that within the framework of this program instructor-military personnel of foreign States (the US, Canada, Great Britain, Germany, Italy, Denmark, Poland, and Lithuania) train Ukrainian military personnel in the organisation of communication, operational planning, tactical medicine, and developing documents on training the Ukrainian army for combat.

A full list of the names of the instructors of the aforementioned foreign States, the subjects of classes, lists of groups, and other information is now at the disposal of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the LPR.