Translated by Ollie Richardson

00:03:29

02/02/2018



Information in the Ukrainian media about the occupation of the village of Katerinovka in the Popasna district by units of the UAF is yet more disinformation, because this settlement was under the control of the Kiev Armed Forces also earlier. This was reported by the official representative of People’s militia of the LPR Lieutenant-Colonel Andrey Marochko.

“Today in Ukrainian media information appeared about the entrance of military personnel of the UAF in the settlement of Katerinovk in the Popasna district of the ‘Lugansk region’. It would be desirable to specify that the 109th unit of the detached mountain-assault battalion of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade of the UAF was previously and still is deployed in this settlement, at a distance of three kilometers from the contact line, and are even outside the so-called ‘grey zone’,” reported the Lieutenant-Colonel.

“What attracts interest is the fact that Ukrainian information resources cite as their primary source the ‘Facebook’ page of a certain volunteer called Mysyagin, and in response his subscribers say that Katerinovka was already under UAF control,” he said.