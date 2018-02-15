Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

20:23:55

15/02/2018

On February 10th, the Second anti-fascist forum “We Believe in Donbass” took place in the city of Bryanka, LPR. Within the framework of the event a ceremonial unveiling of memorial plaques to three natives of the city, who died near the settlement Metalist on June 18th during fighting against the “Aidar” battalion, took place.

The memorial plaques were established at the schools where the militiamen Evgeny Chernysh (callsign “Che Guevara”), Vladimir Nosenko (“Nosya”), and Andrey Kushnerevich (“Zaboishchik”) studied.



The battle in which the militiamen were killed lasted for more than three hours. The forces of the LPR militia managed to not only stop about 300 militants from the “Aidar” battalion, but also to overwhelm the enemy, destroy armored machinery, take 8 punishers prisoner, and destroy an unspecified quantity of them.

The “Aidar” members, who were heading to Lugansk from the city Schastye, where the day prior, on June 14th, with the assistance of Ukrainian aviation, they inflicted heavy losses on the forces of the LPR militia, were forced to retreat. “Aidar” militants, whose neo-Nazi beliefs and numerous crimes against humanity are confirmed even by the international organisation “Amnesty international”, distinguished themselves in Schastye by executing at least 8 men – either captured militiamen or simply random people. Inspired by the successes, they on their own accord went to the suburbs of Lugansk, but were ambushed and destroyed, having suffered heavy losses.

Alas, the militia also lost many fighters — significant forces of the UAF came tearing along to cover the retreating “Aidar” militants. Among those who perished were the aforementioned three inhabitants of Bryanka. They were shot in a car on Tomashevsky Bridge, which the militia planned to destroy, but for reasons unknown they didn’t manage to do so. Having being cut off from the main forces that left for Seversky Donets, the fighters returned to the zone of defeat hoping to pick up the wounded, but died a heroic death.



Representatives of the militia tried to contact the command of the UAF to take away their “200” [code name for soldiers who died – ed] or to organise an exchange of wounded personnel, but the operation was disrupted by “Aidar”. In a rage from the heavy losses, the neo-Nazis flatly refused to hand over the dead and brutally mistreated the wounded – they tied them to an armored personnel carrier and dragged them up a steppe and around a settlement. Body parts tore off and were scattered around.

In despair the mother of one of the perished militiamen appealed to the neo-Nazis. She was rescued by her old age – she thanked God that she didn’t allow the wives of Nosenko and Kushnerevich to come with her. The furious neo-Nazis started marauding in the settlement; they kidnapped several local women. They raped them to death. One woman remembers how a drunk militant, having stumbled out of a tent, and shouted out to give him another victim, because his one is already completely cold.

The militants agreed to give aforementioned mother the body of her son, but quoted a price – $2,000. In despair she was compelled to agree. At the time it was succeeded to buy back the bodies of the three lost comrades with a struggle – non-indifferent people from Moscow helped out with money. Of course, not everyone managed to gather a considerable sum. If there was nobody to pay for the dead, the “liberators” didn’t bury the bodies – they dumped them in the Seversky Donets river using a bulldozer.

The mother of the militiaman with horror remembers how she tried to find her son – she was obliged to flip over the bodies of other fallen fighters. Many of them were still alive and were groaning; many of them were unrecognisable after the atrocities of the punishers. The only consolation for her was that she immediately recognised her lost son by his face.

The three heroes were buried on June 20th, 2014, practically by the entire city, and since then they are remembered in Bryanka every year at the official level.

