18/02/2018



The representation of the LPR in the Joint Center on Control and Coordination of the ceasefire regime (JCCC) and the Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) of the OSCE documented the consequences of an act of sabotage on the territory of the State TV and Radio Broadcasting Company of LPR, which aimed to damage the warning system of the civilian population. This was reported by the chief representative of the Republic in the JCCC and acting head of department of the People’s militia of the LPR Colonel Mikhail Filiponenko.

On February 17th the head of the Center for public affairs of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the LPR Evgeniya Lyubenko reported that unknown persons committed an act of sabotage on the territory of the State TV and Radio Broadcasting Company of the LPR in an attempt to damage the emergency situations warning system of the civilian population, which can indicate the preparation by the UAF for a renewal of the fighting.

“Today the representation of the LPR in the JCCC, together with the patrol of the OSCE SMM, came to the scene and examined this territory. Further, a special inspection will be carried out by forces of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The observers in turn documented the violation that happened in the center of Lugansk. The explosion was allegedly carried out using a RPG-26 (22)” he reported.

As a reminder, the First Deputy Minister of Mass Communications of the LPR Yury Pershikov reported that specialists of the department restored the warning system of the civilian population, which was damaged as a result of sabotage committed by unknown persons.