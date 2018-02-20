Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

18:39:31

20/02/2018



The “Organisation of Ukrainian nationalists – Ukrainian Insurgent Army” (OUN-UPA) for the first time hung up a red-black flag in front of the Lvov City Council along with the national flag of Ukraine, reported the local “Zaxid.net” publication on Tuesday.



Earlier, the Lvov and Ivano-Frankovsk City Councils allowed the use of the red-black flag of OUN-UPA along with the State one on certain memorial days.

“On the Day of remembrance of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes (this is how those who died on Maidan in February, 2014 are called) on the flagstaff in front of the Lviv City Council on Tuesday, February 20th, for the first time a red-black flag was hung,” it is said in the statement.

The President Petro Poroshenko in May, 2015 gave OUN-UPA the status of “fighters for [the] independence” of Ukraine, and to its participants — the right to social guarantees. Moscow condemned this decision, having noted that “Ukraine is a country where neo-Nazis moved from words to actions and killed thousands of civilians” and that “such actions should be given an adequate assessment at the international level”.