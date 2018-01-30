Translated by Ollie Richardson

The Lvov regional council recommended to hang the red-black flag of OUN-UPA on office buildings 10 times per year on dates connected with this organisation. This was reported on Tuesday by the local publication “Vashi Novosti”.

It is said in the statement that the regional council made a decision on the matter at a meeting on January 30th – 62 deputies voted for the initiative.

A list of ten dates when it is recommended to hang a flag on the building of the Lvov regional council, institutions of local government on the territory of the region, and on other enterprises was also approved. Among them is the birthday of the leader of the Organisation of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) Stepan Bandera (January 1st), the Day of the creation of OUN (February 3rd), the Day of the death of the head of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) Roman Shukhevych (March 5th), his birthday (June 30th), the Day of remembrance of the victims of political repression (May 21st), and the Day of the defender of Ukraine and the creation of UPA (October 14th).