Late on Wednesday evening, May 17th, unidentified hooligans threw garbage at the entrance of the Roshen store in Lvov on 26 Vladimir the Great Street. Homemade placards were left next to the bags of garbage, which read “Bring back VK [VKontakte – ed]” and “Remove the garbage”.

Photos of the garbage at the entrance to the company store of Roshen were sent to the editor of ZAXID.NET by the eyewitness Igor Peleshchak, who took them at about 23:30. According to him, he took a picture of the pile of garbage in front of Roshen, but didn’t see who brought and left it there.

The duty manager of the Roshen shop confirmed to ZAXID.NET that in the morning the garbage bags were found in front of the shop. Employees of Roshen independently removed them, the police was not called. Officially, the press service of Roshen has not yet commented on the incident.



Recall that the ultimate owner of the confectionery Corporation Roshen is the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko.

Judging by the left-by-unknowns cardboard signs reading “Bring back VK” and “Remove the garbage”, it is a manifestation of hooligans (this incident cannot be called anything else), due to the put into effect by presidential decree decision of the National Security and Defence Council on the blocking of Russian social networks, as well as the tense situation with garbage removal from the city.

As a reminder, the Lvov city hall repeatedly declared the blocking by state authorities of the process of garbage collection from the city. On May 15th, the city government of Lvov appealed to the Prime Minister to urgently convene a State Commission on the issue of technogenic-ecological safety and emergency situations regarding the decision to export garbage from the city to landfills in other regions of Ukraine.

Previously unknown people repeatedly threw garbage into the yard of the private house of the mayor of Lvov, and on April 7th a 42-year-old resident of the city brought a bag of garbage just to the Lvov city Hall. Thus, according to him, he protested against the problems with garbage removal from near his house. However, it later turned out that he was not entirely sane.