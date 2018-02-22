Translated by Ollie Richardson

52% of the residents of Odessa region regret that the USSR was dissolved. This is the result of a survey that was conducted at the end of December, 2017, by the sociological “Rating” group

At the same time, 29% of respondents said that they don’t regret the collapse of the USSR, and 18% weren’t able to answer.

It is interesting that there are more people who regret the collapse of the USSR in the Odessa region it is more than in any other region of Ukraine. The southern and East regions of the country are in the lead on this indicator: in second place is the Nikolaev region – 46% of respondents responded negatively to the collapse of the USSR, and 40% positively. In the Lugansk region these indicators were 42% and 36%, respectively. In the Donetsk region the number of those who regret the collapse of the USSR and those who don’t have special regrets was approximately equal: 40% and 41%, respectively.

The most positive attitude towards the collapse of the USSR was shown in the western regions of the country: 82-83% of respondents in the Ternopil, Lvov, and Ivano-Frankovsk regions don’t regret this event.