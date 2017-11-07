Translated by Ollie Richardson

Scientists from the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, Moscow State University, and the Institute of Applied Mathematics of the Russian Academy of Sciences created a mathematical model describing the information war, and used it to reveal the winning and losing tactics in the fight for the minds of people. Their conclusions and model were published in the Mathematical Models and Computer Simulations magazine.

“Now researchers of society generally make forecasts for a specific case of information exchanges based on analysing a large number of initial data, analysing , for example, searches of users on the Internet. However, they aren’t engaged in the creation of universal mathematical models. But such models are necessary if we want to predict the outcome of an information exchange,” said Olga Proncheva from the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology in Dolgoprudny.

In recent years representatives of the natural sciences — mathematics, physicists, and even virologists and epidemiologists — started being actively interested in how information spreads among people and how its distribution influences their behavior and political preferences. This interest is constantly fuelled today by various “hacking scandals” and mutual accusations of the governments of different countries concerning propaganda during elections.

For example, six years ago American mathematicians found out how Twitter and other microblogs helped supporters of the “Arab spring” to spread propaganda among the youth, and in the spring of this year their Russian colleagues created a computer program capable of foretelling how information on various events spreads through word of mouth.

As Aleksandr Petrov – a member of the Institute of Applied Mathematics of the Russian Academy of Sciences – notes, it is rather difficult to study such socio-political processes for one simple reason — people extremely rarely behave rationally in such a situation and are often guided by not quite logical and “correct” ideas, often agreeing with known politicians and propagandists to the detriment of their own interests.

Russian scientists took this factor into account when creating their own models of “information warfare”, using ideas about the mathematical fundamentals of psychology of a person that were first presented by Nicholas Rashevsky – the American biophysicist of Russian origin, and also being guided by the fact that the majority of their “battles” have an instant and swift character.

It appears that all sides of the ideological conflict start to sharply increase the intensity of propaganda at those moments in time when there is some important event, during which it is important for enemies to convince the public that their interpretation of what happened is true, and that everything else is just “fake news” and “misinformation”.

Using these ideas and Rashevsky’s calculations, Russian mathematicians prepared a set of formulas that describe the behavior of the sides and society during information warfare, and tried to understand the consequences that it leads to, experimenting in a virtual environment and analyzing how an IT company advertized its product. This company, said the press service of the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, produced computer games and constantly fought with pirates, who stole their lost profits.

These calculations and observations showed that single acts of propaganda and information planting dated for this or that event have almost no influence on society and don’t affect it how the participants of the “ideological conflict” would like. The number of carriers of such “correct” knowledge, as scientists note, increased for a short period of time, and then again fell almost to the original level.

On the other hand, as Petrov notes, the long and continuous “injecting” of propaganda into society by one of the sides [of the conflict – ed] also leads to undesirable effects, because of the development of another political phenomenon – the polarization of society. This leads to the fact that representatives of different ideological trends cease to listen to each other, because of which propaganda ceases to work, since it starts acting only on “their own” [people – ed]. All of this, as the scientist concludes, correlates well with what is going on in the real world today.