06/01/2018



On Saturday, January 6th, in Gorlovka, near the Memorial to the lost civilians of the city of Gorlovka, an event in memory of the perished children of Donbass “Angels of Christmas” took place. About 500 residents of Gorlovka and the Kuibyshevsky district of the city of Donetsk, and also the leadership of the city administration and Ministry of Information of the Donetsk People’s Republic gathered at the Memorial to honor the bright memory of the perished children of Donbass and to draw the attention of the international public to Ukraine’s violations of the Minsk Agreements.

The memorial event began with a poem devoted to the children who perished as a result of the UAF’s attacks on the territory of the Republic. Further, the floor was given to the deputy minister of information of the DPR Artem Olkhin, who greeted the attendees and expressed his words of grief about the irreplaceable loss and pain that is felt by the people who lost their children. “I would like to express the hope that these unjust deaths will stop,” said Artem Olkhin.

After the floor was given to the acting head of the administration of the city of Gorlovka Ivan Prikhodko, who noted:

“The residents of Gorlovka and Gorlovka as a whole like nobody else in the Republic knows what it’s like to lose their children and relatives. At today’s event there are children from the Kuibyshevsky district of the city of Donetsk. This is the most shelled and affected area in the Republic. These children also know what such war is. This is the third year that we’ve held this event. There is a strong desire to hope that the children on Donbass will stop to perish, that we will stop to pay a terrible price for our freedom. There is a strong desire to believe that the Ukrainian junta will come to their senses and will stop killing their own people, who have Ukrainian passports, but who spoke out against the coup. I want us today to remember the children who perished in Donbass as a result of the aggression of Kiev and to honor their bright memory”.

The head of the Golmovsky settlement administration Elena Khodusova also addressed the attendees:

“Today we came to this mournful place to say that we remember and grieve over those children who perished on the 27th of July, 2014. There has been war in Donbass for more than three years, the lives of children, adults, the elderly, and mothers are being taken away. We grieve together with relatives and we hope that peace comes to our land, because it is impossible to look at the pain of the death of children. We need peace. And on this pre-holiday day, on the birth of Christ, I want to congratulate you on this bright holiday. May Christ bestow peace on the land of Donbass”.

This was followed by a thematic song composition, which caused the attendees to shed tears, then black balloons with the image of white angels were released into the January sky, symbolising the souls of the children who perished at the hands of the Ukrainian executioners.

This event in memory of the perished children of Donbass “Angels of Christmas” is our grief and pain over the lost children, our protest against war, our hope that the world community will be able to stop this criminal madness.

