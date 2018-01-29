Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

Having adopted the “law on war”, Ukraine isn’t going to actually declare this war. This was stated on the air of the “Russia 1” TV channel by the Ukrainian political scientist Mikhail Pogrebinsky, who gave an assessment of the law adopted by the Rada that declares Russia as an “aggressor” and “occupier of Donbass”.

“Before this law it was considered that the Ukrainian army is at war with terrorists, bandits, separatists. Now, apparently they are not here. But there is the Russian occupational administration, according to them. This [Russia – ed] is a serious player in the game. Nobody is stupid enough to declare war on Russia. They will not do it,” said Pogrebinsky.

Thus, according to him, the scandalous law actually cements Ukraine’s abandonment of Donbass.