Translated by Ollie Richardson 12:45:49 20/01/2018 ria.ru The media called the S-400 a type of armament that changes the “rules of the game”. The military expert Viktor Baranets commented on the western media publication on the air of Radio Sputnik… The National Interest publication spoke about why the US should be afraid of the Russian anti-aircraft missile Triumph S-400 system. As the publication notes, the S-400 surpass its western analogs in several parameters at once. Firstly, the Russian system can launch several anti-aircraft guided missiles of various ranges at once. In particular, NI describes four of such missiles, the flying range reaches 40, 120, 250, and 400 kilometers respectively. The American “Patriot”, as the publication notes, are capable of launching missiles with a flying range of only 96 kilometers. Secondly, National Interest notes the excellent characteristics of one of the anti-aircraft missiles (9M96E2 with flying range of 120 kilometers) that the S-400 is capable of launching. The publication writes that such a missile not only flies at a speed of five kilometers per second, but is also capable of bringing down aircraft flying at a height up to five meters above the ground. As one of the leading military experts Carlo Kopp notes, the S-400 has optional acquisition radars designed to defeat modern stealth aircraft such as the F-22 and the F-35. At the same time, the publication underlines that the development of the S-400 allows Russia to have a fleet of fighter jets that is rather small in comparison with the US and NATO countries. Experts also note that the Russian surface-to-air missile system poses a real threat to American and NATO aviation radio detection and targeting systems. The S-400 can also bring down ballistic missiles, which, according to experts, is the main reason why Saudi Arabia wants to acquire this SAM system. As a whole, the National Interest calls the signing of contracts between Russia and some NATO member countries (Greece and Turkey), and also the traditional partners of the US in the area of military-technical cooperation (Saudi Arabia and the UAE) for the supply of military equipment, a real breakthrough. Summarising, the publication complains about the lack of concern in the American highest circles in connection with the growing global interest in the Russian S-400. On the air of Radio Sputnik the military observer of the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper, the retired Colonel Viktor Baranets noted that the Russian S-400 is a unique weapon that in terms of tactical-technical characteristics has no equivalent in the world. And this has been known for a long time. “The West has already, although through clenched teeth, recognised this not just once. The S-400 has a unique feature: the system can trace more than 60 targets at the same time. Even if a swarm of rockets, drones, or jets of the enemy will travel to Mother Russia, the ‘eyes’ of the S-400 will see all of this, and the automated equipment will define what missile is the most suitable for the target. If to characterise the S-400 in general, the best that our defence industry has to offer today was put in this system: engines, systems of targeting, a unique radar station. And I’ll frighten the West even more, because on the way is the S-500 system, which has been undergoing testing for already a long time, with positive results. If the S-500 is yet to come, then it is possible to say with confidence that no country in the world has such reliable air defense systems. Our aerospace forces are receiving a very serious ‘sword’,” said Viktor Baranets. Copyright © 2018 СТАЛКЕР/ZONE. All Rights Reserved.