Translated by Ollie Richardson

12:45:49

20/01/2018

The media called the S-400 a type of armament that changes the “rules of the game”. The military expert Viktor Baranets commented on the western media publication on the air of Radio Sputnik…

The National Interest publication spoke about why the US should be afraid of the Russian anti-aircraft missile Triumph S-400 system.

As the publication notes, the S-400 surpass its western analogs in several parameters at once. Firstly, the Russian system can launch several anti-aircraft guided missiles of various ranges at once. In particular, NI describes four of such missiles, the flying range reaches 40, 120, 250, and 400 kilometers respectively. The American “Patriot”, as the publication notes, are capable of launching missiles with a flying range of only 96 kilometers. Secondly, National Interest notes the excellent characteristics of one of the anti-aircraft missiles (9M96E2 with flying range of 120 kilometers) that the S-400 is capable of launching. The publication writes that such a missile not only flies at a speed of five kilometers per second, but is also capable of bringing down aircraft flying at a height up to five meters above the ground.



As one of the leading military experts Carlo Kopp notes, the S-400 has optional acquisition radars designed to defeat modern stealth aircraft such as the F-22 and the F-35.

At the same time, the publication underlines that the development of the S-400 allows Russia to have a fleet of fighter jets that is rather small in comparison with the US and NATO countries.

Experts also note that the Russian surface-to-air missile system poses a real threat to American and NATO aviation radio detection and targeting systems.

The S-400 can also bring down ballistic missiles, which, according to experts, is the main reason why Saudi Arabia wants to acquire this SAM system.

As a whole, the National Interest calls the signing of contracts between Russia and some NATO member countries (Greece and Turkey), and also the traditional partners of the US in the area of military-technical cooperation (Saudi Arabia and the UAE) for the supply of military equipment, a real breakthrough.



Summarising, the publication complains about the lack of concern in the American highest circles in connection with the growing global interest in the Russian S-400.

On the air of Radio Sputnik the military observer of the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper, the retired Colonel Viktor Baranets noted that the Russian S-400 is a unique weapon that in terms of tactical-technical characteristics has no equivalent in the world. And this has been known for a long time.