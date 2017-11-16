Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

The Military Prosecutor’s Office of Western regions of Ukraine, together with employees of the State Border Service, carried out 100 searches for possible persons involved in the illegal occupation of land in the strip bordering Transcarpathia and also the organizers of illicit manufacturing and drug trafficking. This was reported by the press service of the department.

Local inhabitant-eyewitnesses reported on social networks that there are special troops on the roads, armored vehicles were also noticed. Searches were carried out in more than 100 private houses.

According to local publications, during the special operation a certain “spotter” of the private border of “Atilla Horvat” [nickname “Doki”; the owner of 14 hectares of land – ed] was detained.





The Chief Military Prosecutor Anatoly Matios stated earlier that on the border between Ukraine and Hungary there are four private land plots that smugglers can use. A few kilometers of the border aren’t actually controlled by border guards.

“The Military Prosecutor’s Office of the Western regions, together with the State Border Service, currently carries out within the framework of an investigation of criminal proceedings more than 100 searches for the purpose of documenting the illegal activity of an organized group concerning the illegal seizure of lands on the border strip and the organisation of the illegal handling of especially dangerous drugs both on the territory of Ukraine and beyond its borders with the use of these land plots, which are close to the borderstrip,” said the military prosecutor of the Western regions Oleg Senyuk.

According to Senyuk, these investigative actions involved more than 300 prosecutorial and investigative employees and operational units, as well as about 70 units of automotive and special equipment.

“The investigative actions are still ongoing. There are already some results: considerable volumes of especially dangerous drugs were confiscated from one of the persons involved,” specified the prosecutor.

He added that searches are held both in private houses and objects of business activity that may be involved in the taking of these land plots, and also in the production and distribution of drugs.

Eyewitnesses filmed the helicopters of the security officers hovering over the area.